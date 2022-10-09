13th annual pancake breakfast at area senior center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For 13 years now, the Harry J. Olson Senior Citizen Center has held a pancake breakfast and bake sale to the delight of patrons.
Sunday at the center, several gathered for a hearty morning meal while also donating to the facility. The money raised will go towards programming, events, art classes for seniors, as well as potential tours on busses and trollies.
Executive Director Erin Goggin says it couldn't be done without an extra amount of hands.
"I've got two sets of volunteers," Goggin said. "I've got my dining room volunteers. There's about ten of them. They are doing table, bake sale and taking money. Then I've got a squad of people that are baking what I understand are the best pancakes people have ever tasted."
There were also baskets available in raffle drawings with items such as artwork and gift cards.