14-year-old Dev Shah of Florida wins Scripps National Spelling Bee with final word ‘psammophile’

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening. Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality