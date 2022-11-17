15th annual "One Stop Shop" coming to Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - A popular fundraiser will soon return to St. John's Lutheran School in Caledonia.
The "One Stop Shop" allows local vendors to sell their products. The event runs from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on November 26 in the school gym. A total of 36 vendors will take up 51 spots with each spot costing $30.
That money, along with concessions, will benefit St. John's new playground project. Split into three phases, the first was completed last summer. The school hopes to have phase two completed next summer for around $60,000. The entire project is an estimated $130,000.
Principal Kyle Seim says the playground means a lot to many people.
"Our younger rooms have two recesses a day," Seim said. Just the opportunity to stretch their muscles, let their minds rest. The playground's also used by many community members. We live right near the playground, my family and I. Regularly, we go over there and play. There's community members playing there all the time."
Around one-third of the second phase funding has been raised, according to Seim.