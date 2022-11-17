 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Brief Heavy Snow Showers This Afternoon...

Brief heavy snow showers will continue to move southeast across
southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest into central
Wisconsin this afternoon. Pockets of poor visibilities are likely
with some slick spots where snow accumulates, but widespread
travel problems are not anticipated. Gusty winds up to 30-35 mph
are also likely west of the Mississippi River and could lead to
additional visibility restrictions.

Please use caution when driving this afternoon! Allow extra
braking distance and watch for slick spots.

15th annual "One Stop Shop" coming to Caledonia

  • Updated
  • 0
JOHNS1.jpg

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - A popular fundraiser will soon return to St. John's Lutheran School in Caledonia.

The "One Stop Shop" allows local vendors to sell their products. The event runs from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on November 26 in the school gym. A total of 36 vendors will take up 51 spots with each spot costing $30.

That money, along with concessions, will benefit St. John's new playground project. Split into three phases, the first was completed last summer. The school hopes to have phase two completed next summer for around $60,000. The entire project is an estimated $130,000.

JOHNS2.jpg

Principal Kyle Seim says the playground means a lot to many people.

"Our younger rooms have two recesses a day," Seim said. Just the opportunity to stretch their muscles, let their minds rest. The playground's also used by many community members. We live right near the playground, my family and I. Regularly, we go over there and play. There's community members playing there all the time."

Around one-third of the second phase funding has been raised, according to Seim.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you