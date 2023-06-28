16-year-old formally charged with homicide in child death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A 16-year-old youth is charged with homicide in the death of a young child.
On Wednesday, the youth, identified in court with the initials K.R., was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the June 14 death of the child.
The criminal complaint said that dispatch were called to a residence on Winneshiek Road in La Crosse for an unresponsive child. The complaint said that La Crosse Police officers were at the location on another case, so were able to get inside the residence in a matter of seconds.
They found the child not breathing and cold to the touch. Paramedics who'd arrived pronounced the child dead several minutes later.
In the initial conversations with investigators, K.R. said the child fell down on her face a couple of times while playing.
The complaint said that an autopsy was done in Rochester the next day. The physician who did the autopsy, Dr. Andrew Layman, said that he found blunt force injuries to the head and neck. He also found "blunt force injuries to the torso and extremities, including multiple contusions and deep tissue hemorrhages."
In a second interview on June 22, the complaint, "After a period of time, K.R. said, “I hit her a little too hard”. Investigator Rosenow said, “You hit her a little too hard?” K.R. nodded his head up and down, appearing to indicate “yes”.
K.R. told investigators that he'd hit the child twice and she'd hit her head on the floor both times.
The final paragraph of the complaint stated, "(Investigator) Burg asked K.R., “What was going through your head?” He said, “about what happened”. Burg asked K.R. “What Part” of what happened does he keep replaying in his head. K.R. paused for five seconds and said “When I put my hands on her”. Burg told K.R. people can’t wrap their minds around what happened. K.R. told me, “I can’t either”.
K.R. was arrested and jailed after his confession. He's held on a $250,000 cash bond.
WXOW is not naming the youth due to his age. While Wisconsin law states that people over the age of 10 are automatically waived into adult court when charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, the court has the discretion to move the case back into juvenile court where identifying offenders is prohibited. Judge Scott Horne also ruled during the hearing that he would be referring to K.R. by his initials only and barred news media from taking pictures of K.R. as he appeared on a screen from the La Crosse County Jail where he's being held.