17 year-old killed in toy wagon accident in Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A 17-year-old La Farge area teen is killed in a toy wagon accident that left two others injured.
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that deputies and first responders were called to a residence on Indian Creek Road, south of Dutch Hollow Road, in the Town of Whitestown near La Farge Friday, August 4, at 10 p.m.
Sheriff Torgerson said that Marvin L. Miller, 17, a 12-year-old juvenile male, and Ervin J. Miller, 20, all of rural La Farge, were riding a toy wagon downhill on Indian Creek Road.
According to the sheriff, the wagon went off the right side of the road, hit a tree, and threw all three down a steep embankment.
Ervin Miller, although hurt, was able to go for help. He was treated the next day for his injuries.
The juvenile was originally taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare but later transferred to UW-Madison.
Marvin Miller was seriously hurt in the incident. The sheriff said that although emergency responders performed extensive life-saving measures, Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh.
The sheriff's and coroner's offices continue to investigate the incident.