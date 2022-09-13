18-year-old from Strum hurt in Trempealeau Co. crash

OSSEO, Wis. (WXOW) - An 18-year-old man from Strum is injured in a crash after he tried to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone Monday evening according to authorities.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:22 p.m. on Highway 10/53 near Tracey Valley Rd. in the Town of Sumner near Osseo.
Based on their investigation, they said that two vehicles were headed east on the highway when the second vehicle tried to pass the first one. It was in a no-passing zone.
The driver of the second vehicle went off the roadway to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle. The vehicle rolled over.
Jeremiah Parson of rural Strum had minor injuries in the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The sheriff's office also said that Parson was ticketed for passing in a no passing zone.