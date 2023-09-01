 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH LABOR DAY...

The combination of low relative humidity values, temperatures in
the 80s, southerly winds and dry fuels will result in elevated
fire weather conditions this afternoon across parts of southwest
and central Wisconsin. Relative humidity values will fall to
around 20 to 30 percent with winds 10 to 20 mph and gust to 25
mph.

Additional fire weather concerns are expected this weekend, Labor
Day, and Tuesday as hotter air moves into the region, fuels
continue to dry out, gusty winds continue and afternoon relative
humidity values drop to 20 to 30 percent.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the
forecast and local DNR information, especially if you plan on
camping or do any outdoor burning.

18th annual Steppin Out in Pink is raising money for research and patient support

  • Updated
  • 0
2019 Steppin Out in Pink.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The 18th annual Steppin' Out in Pink celebrated breast cancer survivors while supporting the research and patient support programs. 

The event is Gundersen Medical Foundation's annual fundraising event. 

It's a non-competitive walk that starts and ends in Riverside Park and takes walkers through the Marsh Trails. 

The Gundersen Medical Foundation's Philanthropy Program Coordinator Olivia Moths said everyone can participate in the event. 

"People are welcome to join us even if they're not walking," Moths said. "At the event, there's going to be vendors, entertainment. Just come to Riverside Park have a good time, you don't have to walk to participate in Steppin' Out in Pink."

She said the money raised at Steppin' Out in Pink stays local. 

"The biggest thing to know about Stepping Out in Pink is 100% of the proceeds that are raised from Steppin Out in Pink stay local in our area and help breast cancer patients right here in our community," Moths said. "We have raised over $6.5 million in Steppin' Out in Pink started in 2006 and we're really excited to see how things continue over the next several years."

The walk is set for Saturday September 9th. Registration is $25 through the 4th, then goes up to $30. 

To register or for more information, click here

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you