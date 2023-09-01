18th annual Steppin Out in Pink is raising money for research and patient support

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The 18th annual Steppin' Out in Pink celebrated breast cancer survivors while supporting the research and patient support programs.
The event is Gundersen Medical Foundation's annual fundraising event.
It's a non-competitive walk that starts and ends in Riverside Park and takes walkers through the Marsh Trails.
The Gundersen Medical Foundation's Philanthropy Program Coordinator Olivia Moths said everyone can participate in the event.
"People are welcome to join us even if they're not walking," Moths said. "At the event, there's going to be vendors, entertainment. Just come to Riverside Park have a good time, you don't have to walk to participate in Steppin' Out in Pink."
She said the money raised at Steppin' Out in Pink stays local.
"The biggest thing to know about Stepping Out in Pink is 100% of the proceeds that are raised from Steppin Out in Pink stay local in our area and help breast cancer patients right here in our community," Moths said. "We have raised over $6.5 million in Steppin' Out in Pink started in 2006 and we're really excited to see how things continue over the next several years."
The walk is set for Saturday September 9th. Registration is $25 through the 4th, then goes up to $30.
To register or for more information, click here.