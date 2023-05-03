 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon or early
evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday night.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

1950's Women's Baseball League pitcher visits La Crosse for community chat

  • Updated
The Community Connections Center hosts baseball hall of famer, Dolly Vanderlip, to talk with the community about her career and legacy.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Community Connections Center hosted Baseball Hall of Famer Dolly "Vanderlip" Ozburn Wednesday for a chat with community members.

Dolly, also known as 'Lippy' during her baseball days, talked as part of the Center's Wise Wednesday's series about being a young female in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) in the 1950's.

Dolly was recruited as a pitcher at the age of 14 with the Fort Wayne Daisies. Shortly after that, she played with the South Bend Blue Sox and then the All-Stars traveling team.

She was also one of the women that was consulted by Penny Marshall for the 1992 film 'A League of Their Own.'

Dolly said back then, it wasn't about making history. 

"I think our main thing was, we just wanted to play ball. We didn't know we were doing anything outside of playing ball," Dolly said. "We loved our fans. We often went to their houses, to their businesses and what not."

Now, she is going up to bat once again, to fight for women's baseball. 

"We think women's baseball should be a professional sport again," Dolly said. "Not necessarily softball but baseball. We think women can play baseball and they're good at it and that people would enjoy watching."

Dolly is a part of the Women in Baseball display at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. 

Dolly attended University of Wisconsin La Crosse where she eventually taught physical education and coached field hockey and fencing.

She was also the La Crosse 1999 Oktoberfest Parade Marshall.

