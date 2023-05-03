1950's Women's Baseball League pitcher visits La Crosse for community chat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Community Connections Center hosted Baseball Hall of Famer Dolly "Vanderlip" Ozburn Wednesday for a chat with community members.
Dolly, also known as 'Lippy' during her baseball days, talked as part of the Center's Wise Wednesday's series about being a young female in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) in the 1950's.
Dolly was recruited as a pitcher at the age of 14 with the Fort Wayne Daisies. Shortly after that, she played with the South Bend Blue Sox and then the All-Stars traveling team.
She was also one of the women that was consulted by Penny Marshall for the 1992 film 'A League of Their Own.'
Dolly said back then, it wasn't about making history.
"I think our main thing was, we just wanted to play ball. We didn't know we were doing anything outside of playing ball," Dolly said. "We loved our fans. We often went to their houses, to their businesses and what not."
Now, she is going up to bat once again, to fight for women's baseball.
"We think women's baseball should be a professional sport again," Dolly said. "Not necessarily softball but baseball. We think women can play baseball and they're good at it and that people would enjoy watching."
Dolly is a part of the Women in Baseball display at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Dolly attended University of Wisconsin La Crosse where she eventually taught physical education and coached field hockey and fencing.
She was also the La Crosse 1999 Oktoberfest Parade Marshall.