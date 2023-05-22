$1M cash bond set against woman accused in Onalaska child death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Judge Ramona Gonzalez set bond at $1 million cash for the woman charged in the death of a 6-year-old child in February.
Josie Dikeman of Onalaska made her first court appearance where she was charged with three felonies including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Chronic Neglect of a Child-Consequence is Death, and Physical Abuse of a Child-Repeated Acts Causing Bodily Harm in the death of Alexavier Pedrin.
A large crowd filled the seats in Gonzalez's courtroom specifically for the appearance.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke asked the judge for the million dollar cash bond. His reasoning included that there's a threat to the community and potential for intimidation of witnesses which include family members according to the criminal complaint. He also spoke of similar incidents in the past regarding abuse of a child.
Dikeman's attorney, Christopher Zachar, countered that Dikeman was a local resident and not a flight risk. He asked for either a signature or low cash bond.
Instead, Judge Gonzalez concurred with the District Attorney's request and set bond at $1 million cash.
A 16-page criminal complaint outlines the evidence against Dikeman. It includes interviews with family members including children, several medical professionals, and Pedrin's father.
The case goes back to February 11, 2023, when La Crosse County Sheriff's Office deputies went to a home in the Town of Medary.
The complaint begins with describing how deputies found Pedrin on a bed and began first aid on the child including CPR and a dose of Narcan. The complaint said that it appeared that as they did so, one deputy said that it appeared "very stiff as if rigor had already set in."
Pedrin was pronounced dead by medical personnel 17 minutes after the initial call to 9-1-1, the complaint said.
It also detailed a number of blunt force injuries on Pedrin discovered in an autopsy done in Rochester by Dr. Reade Quinton shortly after Pedrin's death. The injuries included "blunt force injuries to the head and neck" and "multiple contusions of the chest and back" along with a fractured rib."
It also said that Pedrin had the drug Xanax contributed to the death.
At the end of the section on the autopsy results, it said, "Based on the case history and autopsy findings, it is Dr. Quinton’s opinion that Alexavier J. Pedrin, a 6-year-old boy, died as a result of blunt force trauma. The toxic effects of alprazolam [Xanax] contributed to the cause of death. The manner of death is classified as homicide.
Interviews done by investigators after Pedrin's death including children provided instances where Dikeman would hit or choke Pedrin. In mid-January, those young witnesses said in the complaint that Dikeman "bent his (Pedrin) leg forward, toward his head". It was later discovered that Pedrin's leg was broken. At the time, it was blamed on a younger child pushing Pedrin down some stairs, something the child later denied doing when speaking to another child, the complaint said.
The complaint said that on February 10, the day before Pedrin's death, a La Crosse County Sheriff's Office deputy did a welfare check at the home. The deputy saw that Pedrin was sleeping.
From the complaint: "Sgt. Kernin attempted to speak with Alexavier a couple of times; however, he was sleeping and apparently very tired, and did not wake to have any sort of conversation. Josie explained that the whole house, including Alexavier, was just getting over Covid and she had just given him some melatonin as well."
The complaint said the deputy saw a small bruise on Pedrin's outer left thigh but "did not cause severe concern believing he was in immediate danger. Josie said he often gets little bumps or bruises from the other kids, which Sgt. Kernin has seen to be very active, and even during his contact with Alexavier, another child in the house was knocking on his leg cast, as though knocking on a door."
When deputies returned to the home 15 hours later, Pedrin was dead.
Dikeman is back in court next week.