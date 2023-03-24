$1M cash bond set for woman charged in Jackson County homicide

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Bond was set at $1 million cash for a Jackson County woman charged in the fatal shooting of a person earlier this month.

Bond is a moot point at this time since Star Myers is currently serving time in Taycheedah Correctional Institution for a previous conviction on drug charges.

Myers appeared Friday afternoon in Jackson County Circuit Court via video link for a bond hearing on her most recent charges including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. She had an attorney from the state's Public Defender office appear with her for the hearing. Court records show that she'll be contacting them to arrange for an attorney to represent her going forward.

Myers is accused of fatally shooting a person at a residence in the Town of Manchester south of Black River Falls. She then enlisted several people including her son and his girlfriend, to burn the body and destroy other evidence of the crime.

Myers said she'd shot the man because he had cheated on her.

The body of the victim was then burned in the backyard.

A few days later, she contacted the Jackson County Sheriff's Office that the man was missing. As a result of the subsequent investigation, the sheriff's office found human remains in the backyard of the home. The evidence eventually led to the arrest of Myers and four others who helped Myers after the shooting.

One of those arrested, Gerardo "Jerry" Trevino, also appeared Friday afternoon before Judge Anna Becker.

The criminal complaint said that Trevino was one of the people who helped burn the body of the victim a few days after the shooting.

Judge Becker set his bond at $25,000 cash.

Both Myers and Trevino are scheduled to return to court on April 19.