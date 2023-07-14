 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect from noon today to
noon CDT Sunday.

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public
is not likely to be affected.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

2 huge lottery jackpots are up for grabs this weekend

2 huge lottery jackpots are up for grabs this weekend

The estimated winning payouts for the two unclaimed jackpots top $1 billion combined.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(CNN) — A Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $560 million is up for grabs on Friday night.

And don’t worry if things don’t go your way with that drawing. There’s another whopper offered on Saturday: a Powerball prize estimated at $875 million, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball prize is the third-largest in its history, officials said this week. A grand prize hasn’t been won since April 19, and it has “rolled over” 36 times since then.

Both lotteries had drawings this week that failed to produce grand-prize winners. Both are played in 45 states.

The Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on Friday and the Powerball drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. ET Saturday.

