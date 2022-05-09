2-year-old child killed in farm accident near Wilton

WILTON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a two-year-old child is dead in a farm accident Sunday near Wilton.
According to the sheriff's office, shortly before noon, they got a 911 call stating that the child had been run over by a piece of farm machinery and wasn't responsive.
Emergency responders arrived and began treatment of the child. Despite their efforts, the child died of his injuries at the scene.
The sheriff's office and medical examiner's office continue to investigate the incident.
No other information will be released at this time according to the sheriff's office.