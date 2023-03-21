2022 Oktoberfest brings $26 million into the La Crosse area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Oktoberfest Board of Directors announced the economic impact of the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration has on the La Crosse area.
A study conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater compiled the results of 470 fest attendees who were surveyed.
The study found that around 98% of people would recommend the German celebration to friends and family and 90% said it reflects a positive community image.
The same study also showed that the 2022 Oktoberfest brought $26 million to the La Crosse area.
Executive Director of Explore La Crosse A.J. Frels said the impact goes far beyond the three days of festing.
"The magnitude of Oktoberfest and the amount of people we can attract here is just fantastic," Frels said. "People want to come back once they experience the La Crosse region and see the natural beauty and everything we have to offer, the great downtown shopping, dining, they come back."
The Oktoberfest celebration also reimburses non-profits and other organizations for volunteering.
Oktoberfest U.S.A. officials are proud to donate $43,000 to local extracurricular groups and service organizations.
Oktoberfest is going on 62 years this coming fall. The theme is "Come Fest With Me."
The Board of Directors are scheduled to reveal the 2023 button on June 1.