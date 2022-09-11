2022 Oktoberfest Special Fester announced

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Liam Caulkins, a seventh-grader from Onalaska, was announced as the 2022 Oktoberfest Special Fester on Sunday as the event's royalty becomes known.
Liam was born hard of hearing and with autism according to his mother, Kimberly Caulkins. After being nominated by a former teacher, Liam was selected by an Oktoberfest committee.
Kimberly Caulkins says that it takes a lot of work to get the right attire, but the smile it gives her son makes the investment worth the effort.
"We have been so busy," Kimberly Caulkins said. "We are keeping Amazon in business. The amount of time and effort that goes into preparing the outfits, making sure that the lederhosen fit, finding the dirndls. It was a lot. It was a much bigger process than I really expected."
Oktoberfest La Crosse runs from September 29th until October 1st.