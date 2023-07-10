2022 smashes record for highest tourism revenue in La Crosse County

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Explore La Crosse held its annual meeting at the Stoney Creek Hotel to discuss final tourism numbers for 2022.
Explore La Crosse Executive Director A.J. Frels said 2022 is the best year ever for tourism, bringing in over $304 million in direct visitor spending to La Crosse County.
Frels called La Crosse a drive-in destination featuring many outdoor activities that attract visitors such as the Mississippi River and the bluffs.
Frels said tourist dollars have a direct impact on those who call La Crosse County home.
"La Crosse County in 2022 received $34.7 million dollars in state and local taxes from tourism spending," Frels said. "To put that in perspective the average household would pay $620 more in taxes that year 2022, had it not been for tourism spending."
Explore La Crosse was joined by tourism partners such as area restaurants, hotels and retail stores.
2022 numbers beat the previous 2019 record by 8.5%. Frels said the final count puts La Crosse in the top ten counties statewide for tourism revenue.