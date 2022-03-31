2022 West Salem School District referendum

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- The West Salem School District asked for an additional $2.5 million in the 2022 non-recurring referendum.
Superintendent Ryan Rieber explained that the successes of the 2019 referendum, such as paying off debt and saving money, have impacted the planning of the new referendum.
The referendum is planned for $2.5 million for the 2022-24 school years and $2.75 million for the 2024-25 school year while lowering school taxes.
"Those are historically low mill rates. They're mill rates we've never seen in the West Salem community," Rieber said. "Part of that's because of us being advantageous and utilizing the funds that we are getting from our community before strategically putting that money to places to make sure we could come back and do this."
Money from the 2022 referendum would go toward maintenance, educational programs and paying competitive salaries to staff.
"As we look going forward into the next three years and the referendum that's on the ballot here starting next Tuesday, is really we have a lot of those same goals in mind," Rieber said. "Going forward, we have some maintenance needs that we have in the district - mainly looking at building new roofs on our elementary school and our high school."
Voting on the referendum will take place on April 5.
Visit West Salem's website for an in-depth explanation of the 2022 referendum.