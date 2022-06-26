2022 Wisconsin Democratic Convention comes to a close

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The first Wisconsin Democratic Convention since 2019 came to close at the La Crosse Center Sunday afternoon.
The convention was to prepare Democrats for the upcoming election and how they would organize volunteers and generate excitement.
Wispolitics.com reported there were 160 delegates and almost six hundred guests at the two-day convention.
Party Chair Ben Wikler said the event surpassed their expectations.
"The Democratic Party is unified and energized. You can see in the hall, when you talk to people, people are fired up to re-elect Governor Evers," Wikler said. "The goal of this convention was to see if we could bring everyone together and have that energy that we'll need this fall and we blew our own high expectations out of the water."
After a quickly organized rally in support of reproductive rights Saturday afternoon, the convention kicked into high gear. Conventioneers were treated to fiery speeches from Governor Tony Evers, candidates for the U.S. Senate and other key races.
The convention was ended with a gavel out by Wikler.
Looking ahead, Democrats and Republicans will prepare for the August 9th Primary and the November election.
Holding a straw poll at the convention, wispolitcs.com reported a tight race for the party's U.S. Senate race with just two votes separating Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.
A total of 373 delegates cast ballots at the convention.
Barns was favored by 121 delegates and 119 chose Godlewski.
Milwaukee Bucks Executive Alex Lasry was third at 15.5% and 9.4% chose Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.
A party official says the Democratic Party does not endorse candidates in primary races.