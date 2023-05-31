2023 La Crosse 10 most endangered historic properties list

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Each year, La Crosses' Heritage Preservation Commission shares a list of the 10 most endangered historic properties within the city. Wednesday, the commission released that list.
The goal with this list is to share the threats facing La Crosse's valuable historic resources. It also lists what properties are at risks of destruction or irreparable damages to due neglect, redevelopment or natural disasters.
The Heritage Preservation Commission shared the updated list Wednesday and chair Mackenzie Mindel shared what the community can do to help preserve these properties.
"Aside from registering the buildings," Mindel said. "The city, the community and the surrounding neighboring community can offer up opportunities and funding help to support properties from keeping their buildings maintained."
She also said she hopes the public will share what they want to see and need in the community.
The 2023 list includes:
- Glory Days, 324 4th Street S
- La Crosse School District Buildings - Hogan School, 807 East Ave S & Lincoln School, 510 9th St. S
- 600 Block if 4th Street S
- Rublee-Washburn House, 612 Ferry St.
- MacMillan Apartments, 709 & 711-713 Cass St.
- W. C. Will House, 503 Caledonia Street
- C. H. Hegge House, 1339 Caledonia Street
- A. L. Maltman House, 1218 Vine Street
- E. J. Weimar House, 1222 Vine Street
- H. J. Putman House, 231 13th Street N.
For more information on the list, Click here.