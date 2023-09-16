2023 Mrs. Oktoberfest officially announced

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 2023 Oktoberfest Royal Family continues to grow.
The 2023 Mrs. Oktoberfest was revealed Saturday evening at UW-La Crosse.
This year's Mrs. Oktoberfest is Regina Siegel.
Siegel said that she was honored to be given the title of Mrs. Oktoberfest and thought that she would not get it for a while.
“We had a three hour lunch where they talked about Mrs. Oktoberfest, and long story short they said you are in a three year cycle as a nominee,” Siegel said. “Sometimes people are in multiple cycles. I thought that I would not get this for 10 years because I had just reached the age requirement. Flash forward and they had a dinner with a whole bunch of questions. All of a sudden, people pop out of nowhere with champaign glasses toasting to me as the new Mrs. Oktoberfest.”
Siegel mentioned that the previous Mrs. Oktoberfest selects the successor.
“There is a multi step process,” she said. “Candidates and nominees are presented and it truly is an honor.”
The festival traditions are what she looks forward to in her role as Mrs. Oktoberfest.
“I love watching the food eating contest. I love watching the different games that we do, the Lederhosen games and all of those pieces,” she said. “I love the merriment. I love the festivities. I love eating brats with sauerkraut and mustard only. Most importantly I love the people."
The next Oktoberfest royal introduction is the Festmaster's Ball Wednesday, September 27 at the La Crosse center beginning at 5:00 p.m.