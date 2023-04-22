2023 Neighbors Day draws more than 500 volunteers

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall has resulted in
rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major
flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN
to Dubuque, IA. The river will likely crest somewhere between April
26 and April 29 north of La Crosse, and on or after April 29th south
of La Crosse. There could be an extended crest south of La Crosse.
This is dependent upon the amount or precipitation that falls late
next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 530 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:15 PM CDT Saturday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in moderate
flooding for Galesville and minor flooding for Black River Falls
this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 545 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:00 PM CDT Saturday was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.4 feet on 06/08/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

2023 Neighbors Day draws more than 500 volunteers

  • Updated
  • 0
raking leaves.jpg
neighbors day la crosse volunteers.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Earth Day is celebrated on the fourth Saturday in April and in an effort to keep La Crosse clean and help community members, Habitat for Humanity hosted the annual Neighbors Day event. 

More than 500 people - consisting of families, school teams, organizations and companies - volunteered to help around 200 elderly and disabled community members with their outdoor spring cleaning needs. 

neighbors day.jpg

Tasked included raking up leaves, cleaning gardens, picking up trash, some even cleaning windows and trimming hedges. 

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kayha Fox said events like Saturday's are what the community is about. 

"They are showing up and their pulling up their sleeves and they are helping their neighbors," Fox said. "That when we call out and say hey let's help our neighbors as spring is coming - over 500 said yes, we're going to help."

2023 neighbors day.jpg

One volunteer with Organic Valley, Marina Dvorak, said she makes it a priority to find a way to give back on Earth Day. 

"I'm able to do it and I'm happy to do it. Marie here, she usually does this work but she just had a hip replacement surgery, so she's still recovering," Dvorak said. "It's really nice that I can be able to step up and just spend a few hours in the morning and in the afternoon helping Marie, when she'd be happy to be doing this herself."

volunteers with marie.jpg

La Crosse resident Marie Smith said the world isn't so bad when you know there's people out there doing kind acts like this. 

"It's just wonderful. It's wonderful, all these young people are so gracious and nice to come and help out a woman in need," Smith said. "I think that's just fantastic that's there are people in the world that do this."

Neighbors Day La Crosse is approaching its 30th anniversary, having served thousands of people over the years.

