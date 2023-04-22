2023 Neighbors Day draws more than 500 volunteers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Earth Day is celebrated on the fourth Saturday in April and in an effort to keep La Crosse clean and help community members, Habitat for Humanity hosted the annual Neighbors Day event.
More than 500 people - consisting of families, school teams, organizations and companies - volunteered to help around 200 elderly and disabled community members with their outdoor spring cleaning needs.
Tasked included raking up leaves, cleaning gardens, picking up trash, some even cleaning windows and trimming hedges.
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kayha Fox said events like Saturday's are what the community is about.
"They are showing up and their pulling up their sleeves and they are helping their neighbors," Fox said. "That when we call out and say hey let's help our neighbors as spring is coming - over 500 said yes, we're going to help."
One volunteer with Organic Valley, Marina Dvorak, said she makes it a priority to find a way to give back on Earth Day.
"I'm able to do it and I'm happy to do it. Marie here, she usually does this work but she just had a hip replacement surgery, so she's still recovering," Dvorak said. "It's really nice that I can be able to step up and just spend a few hours in the morning and in the afternoon helping Marie, when she'd be happy to be doing this herself."
La Crosse resident Marie Smith said the world isn't so bad when you know there's people out there doing kind acts like this.
"It's just wonderful. It's wonderful, all these young people are so gracious and nice to come and help out a woman in need," Smith said. "I think that's just fantastic that's there are people in the world that do this."
Neighbors Day La Crosse is approaching its 30th anniversary, having served thousands of people over the years.