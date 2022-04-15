 Skip to main content
26th Annual Congressional Art Competition on display at UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Artwork of students from 10 schools in Wisconsin's 3rd congressional district is on display in UW-La Crosse's University Gallery.

This year 53 entries were submitted in the competition. The winners will be announced on April 24th during a gallery reception. The winning piece will be put on display in the U.S. Capitol for the next year.

The University Gallery is open from 1-8 p.m. every Monday through Thursday and from 1-5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.

The galley and reception are free and open to the public.

