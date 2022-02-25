$28 million bill proposed to improve Minnesota ports

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller presented a bill Friday to invest $28 million to improve Minnesota ports.
The proposed bill would upgrade and improve port facilities through the Port Development Assistance Program.
The Port of Winona is one of the top priorities on the list as it is the third busiest port in the state.
Upgrades to the port would include a dock expansion and levee rehabilitation with a $2.3 million budget.
Minnesota ports are used frequently within the agriculture and energy sectors to transport grains and wind turbine parts.
Other ports included in the bill are St. Paul Port (harbor improvements and a Red Rock New Barge Loading System), Red Wing Port (repair and rebuilding to the Levee dock mooring cluster and river sediment control) and Duluth Seaway Port (repair dock walls and demolish grain elevator structures).
The bill will be considered for the transportation supplemental budget bill.