28th Rotary Lights comes to a close as volunteers return Riverside Park back to normal

Weather Alert

.The incoming winter storm will cause precipitation to break out across the area. The precipitation is expected to start developing from mid to late this evening and expand in coverage overnight. Initially, the precipitation should be light snow or a wintry mix before changing to a wintry mix for most of the area overnight. Expect some snow and ice accumulations to occur before warmer air moves in Tuesday for most of the area to change over to rain. The highest impacts and amounts of ice or snow are expected from late tonight through Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute will be impacted. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&