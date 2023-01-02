28th Rotary Lights comes to a close as volunteers return Riverside Park back to normal

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) -- The 2022 Rotary Lights show came to a close with the New Year and volunteers have started to tear down the decorations.
There were more than three million lights strung throughout Riverside Park for the 2022 light show. Unlike setting up, which can take more than a month, volunteers will have the park back to normal in about a week.
"Well, we have a warehouse full of props that have to be put back in and stored again," Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens said. "We have seven semis that are full of props as well that we've got to get all loaded and taken care of on here."
He said it would be impossible without all of the volunteers.
"We couldn't do it without them, we have more communities that come here to see how we do it and try to get a lighting show started in their area," Stephens said. "One of the first things that they're always awed about is the number of volunteers that we collect. In our case, we actually turn some groups down because we don't have enough jobs for them."
For some of the volunteers, whether or not to help was no question.
"We don't have the word volunteer, we just do it. When we get a call from Rotary Lights or from the steering committee 'hey guys we need you to be here,' we're here," volunteer Joe LaMere said. "So my kids don't really know it's volunteer work, they just figure that's what we do. It's what our family does and what we love to do."
People of all ages volunteer with the Rotary Lights, like nine-year-old Sophia.
"I feel good because I'm helping other people and I feel like that's just good," Sophia said. "I like coming here and doing the Rotary Lights."
Even though cleanup has just begun, Rotary Lights organizers have already started to plan the 29th and 30th lights show.
The 2023 show is set to open on November 23.