2nd annual "Anthony's Day" heads to Myrick Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An event to remember a young man was held at Myrick Park as a fundraiser for a nonprofit in his honor.
Anthony Fimple was killed in 2020, and "Anthony's Day" was first held last year in Holmen before making its way to Myrick Park on Sunday. Events such as live music, local vendors, cornhole, skateboarding and more were available to those in attendance. Profits went towards the Anthony Fund, a 501(c) that puts money towards other projects.
Organizers such as Jake Amundson says holding the event keeps Anthony's memory alive.
"Having this event in his memory is allowing us to have events that make people get to do what they enjoy," Amundson said. "What I took from him, one of his biggest joys was helping his community. Some of it is really geared towards him, but all of it is geared towards his memory in the way he used to make us feel when we were around him."
Members of Anthony's family also helped with the event, including his father Gus Fimple.