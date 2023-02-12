2nd Maker's Market comes right before Valentine's Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Just in time for Valentine's Day, around 20 vendors went to The Main on Sunday looking to spark a relationship with new customers.
Their products ranged from baked goods to soap to art and jewelry. There was also a cash bar and live music on stage.
Around 400 people came to the first Maker's Market in November. Organizers hoped to see 500 on Sunday.
There was also a fundraiser for the Hunger Task Force. The goal was to raise $1,000 in money and items combined.
Organizer Sarah Burns says the event is perfect for Valentine's Day spending.
"If you're going to shop for a significant other, for anything really, it's important to support local," Burns said. "To give money back into your community. The money that you spend with our local artisans and makers stays in the community."
The next Maker's Market will be held at same location on April 23.