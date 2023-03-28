$3.2 million gifted to support arts education

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Community Foundation (LCF) announced on Tuesday a $3.2 million gift to advance art education.
Ronald Burman, a UW-La Crosse English professor, passed in January 2023.
The LCF recently learned he left $3.2 million to the foundation to split into four funds. Three of those funds are dedicated to arts education in memory of Burman's wife, Valerie who taught art at various institutions.
The funds include:
- The Valerie Burman Art Plus Scholarship Fund, which provides three annual scholarships to those seeking a double major in art and another field.
- The Valerie Burman Master of the Fine Arts Fellowship provides a fellowship scholarship to students pursuing a master of fine arts at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
- Supporting a fellowship for students in the Ronald M. Burman Fund through the American Friends Service Society in the Midwest.
- The Ronald and Valerie Burman Fund for Visual Arts that supports the Coulee Region Alliance for the Visual Arts (CRAVA). CRAVA provides scholarships for aspiring artists in grades 9-12 to buy art supplies, art museum and gallery memberships. art classes and more.
CRAVA President Mark Halter said while nothing is finalized, they have sketched out a few plans for this money.
"They involve young artists and two of the objectives involve young artists and their parents. We'll be pursuing that," Halter said. "I'm making contact with the school systems both in La Crosse in the Coulee Region and we'll be putting together some proposals on how to help the young."
LCF Chief Executive Officer Jamie Schloegel had worked with Burman through other funds he had established. She said this gift was one of the largest they've received. It was a shock when she found out about the bequest.
"It brought a tear to my eye because I knew that this was everything that Ron had hoped for - his legacy," Schloegel said. "He and Valerie never had children of their own and so it was really through his legacy that now he has surrogate children that will be supported forever."
As these funds supports arts, the hope is that it'll help La Crosse become an arts destination.