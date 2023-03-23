30 invasive carp found near Winona

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The 30 invasive carp found Monday in the Mississippi River near Winona is the largest number captured at one time in the state according to the Minnesota DNR.
The department said a commercial fishing business they've contracted with caught primarily silver carp in it's netting.
In a statement, the DNR said they are working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wisconsin DNR, and others to respond to the large numbers of fish.
“While there is currently no ‘silver bullet’ to prevent or eliminate invasive carp, we will continue to use a combination of proven methods and the best available information to minimize risk by targeting and removing as many fish as possible,” said DNR Invasive Fish Coordinator Grace Loppnow. “As demonstrated by this catch, the expertise of our contracted commercial fishers is one of many important tools.”
To date, the DNR said that invasive carp have been caught as far upstream as Pool 2 of the Mississippi River in the Twin Cities. The carp, bighead, grass, and silver, have progressed upstream since escaping into the river from Arkansas in the 1970s.
A previously scheduled netting and capture operation, similar to one that took place in the La Crosse area in October 2021, is planned for April 24 in Pools 5A, 6, and 8.