37th Annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Upper Mississippi Valley Chapter hosted its Awards Luncheon on Tuesday.

Five individuals and one organization were recognized for their work giving back to the community.

Ron and Jane Randa received the Outstanding Philanthropists Award.

Jonah Larson was awarded Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy.

Patricia Rude received the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser.

Mandy Hansel received the President's Award.

And Wieser Brothers General Contractor was awarded Outstanding Philanthropic Organization.

