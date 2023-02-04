38 Special highlights Riverfest performers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Southern rockers 38 Special will highlight this summer’s Riverfest musical lineup that will also include an up and coming country singer and an Onalaska native, Riverfest officials announced Friday.
After more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to rock with songs like “Hold on Loosely”, “Rockin' Into the Night”, and “Caught Up in You”.
They will take the J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. North Stage at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 2nd.
Country singer Cooper Alan will take the same stage on Friday, June 30th at 10 p.m..
Alan has independently built a fanbase of more than 10 million followers and has earned over 200 million streams of his music.
The Winston-Salem, NC native has had hits like “New Normal", “Tough Ones", and “Colt 45 (Country Remix)”.
Onalaska native Carlie Hanson will also perform July 1st at 7:30 p.m.
Hanson is known for her emotional, introspective pop songs.
The 22-year-old singer/songwriter’s sophomore album, Wisconsin, details a deeply personal collection of songs detailing the homesickness that has plagued her since moving to Los Angeles.
Riverfest runs from June 30th to July 4th at Riverside Park. Buttons can be purchased at www.riverfestlacrosse.com.