40 Teams battle it out at The Clash Duals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The 20th anniversary of the Clash Wrestling Duals rolled out the mats at the La Crosse Center for their national competition Saturday afternoon.
A total of 40 teams, 32 of which were boys, eight of the teams were girls, from seven different states took to the mat for a high school boys and girls showdown.
High School teams came from as far away as Arizona and New York, and local teams from Holmen, Caledonia, Minnesota and Aquinas grappled for gold.
Clash boar member, Mike Busch, said this nationally recognized tournament attracts some of the best wrestlers from around the nation.
"Just a lot of good athletes from around the nation. We've had several people just today that are number one in their state and maybe getting beat so the competition is really intense," Busch said.
This is the second year The Clash has been held at the La Crosse Center. Next year Busch hopes to double the number of female teams competing.