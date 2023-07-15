 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Advisory is in effect for all counties in Wisconsin including
Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

4000 Foundation raises money through 31st annual Rail Fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Saturday afternoon the 4000 Foundation helped raise money for The La Crosse Short Line Railroad Heritage Museum at Copeland Park with the 31st annual Rail Fair.

Train

Attendees had the chance to check out a variety of vendors. Offering model trains, antique trains and more.

President of the 4000 Foundation Mark Hamre said the railroad industry has deep roots in La Crosse.

Rail Fest

"The railroad industry was at one time La Crosse's largest employer," Hamre said. "It was served by 5 different railroads and the support staff that went with them."

Attendees also could tour trains and talk to veteran railroad employees.

