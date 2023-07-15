4000 Foundation raises money through 31st annual Rail Fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Saturday afternoon the 4000 Foundation helped raise money for The La Crosse Short Line Railroad Heritage Museum at Copeland Park with the 31st annual Rail Fair.
Attendees had the chance to check out a variety of vendors. Offering model trains, antique trains and more.
President of the 4000 Foundation Mark Hamre said the railroad industry has deep roots in La Crosse.
"The railroad industry was at one time La Crosse's largest employer," Hamre said. "It was served by 5 different railroads and the support staff that went with them."
Attendees also could tour trains and talk to veteran railroad employees.
Have a story idea? Let us know here
Watch more on WXOW wherever you are
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.
Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.
Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store.
Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store.
Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available.