407 students graduate from Viterbo University

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- 407 students filled the La Crosse Center Saturday afternoon to receive their degrees from Viterbo University.
Students received a variety of degrees, 265 undergraduate, 114 master's and 28 doctorate.
President of Viterbo University Rick Trietely said the graduates dealt with many obstacles during their time at the University. He pointed towards Covid-19 and a tense political climate.
He added that he is sad to see the students go, but confident they will succeed.
"It's the culmination of four, five years of hard work and late night studying," Trietely said. "I just feel really good that the Viterbo education based on the values in our mission is going to set them up for success and I just wish them the very best."
The ceremony also presented Sandra Brekke with an Honorary Degree. For going above and beyond representing Viterbo University inside and outside the classroom.