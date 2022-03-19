41st Annual Model Train Show comes to town

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - For more than four decades, the La Crosse and Three Rivers Model Railroad Club has put on event for locomotive enthusiasts everywhere.
The Omni Center in Onalaska played host to the 41st annual model train show with 19 displays of trains. Some included themes for their layouts such as Disney. The participants can come from as far as Madison and Albert Lea, Minn.
The president of the club, John Uehling, says that this is more than a hobby as it can teach valuable lessons in life and build friendships with others.
"It encourages you to grow your skills," Uehling said. "Not only do you have to try to be an artist, but your carpentry skills, your electrical skills, and figuring out how to do stuff. It's not mainly the favorite module or layout. It's the friendships that we made with the people behind the modules and behind the vendor tables. It's just good to see them. We get to see them several times a year."
The event continues Sunday for anyone looking to see the trains or even add to their collections. The price is $8 for admission or $7.50 if patrons bring a canned item to donate.