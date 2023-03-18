47th Annual Custom Auto Show returns to the La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Car enthusiasts from throughout the Coulee Region came indoors the La Crosse Center Saturday to look over classic autos and motorcycles.
The La Crosse Center played host to the 47th Annual Custom Auto Show which displayed 60 different automobiles and motorcycles.
Jim Bottcher, President of God's Country Racing Association, said the show organizers take pride in presenting high quality cars from custom works and restorations.
A special car on display this year, a 1966 Chevelle, in memory of Brian Michael Belling who passed away in the summer of 2020.
"The 66 Chevelle belonged to a local family here and the father is a car builder and his son tragically got killed almost three years ago," Bottcher said. "The father and the son were working on the car and it wasn't finished but the father finished the car to get it done especially for this car show."
Bottcher said every show is different because the show never displays a car seen in the previous year.
Throughout the weekend event vehicles will be competing for a variety of awards including Best in Show, and Special Interest.
Sunday is the final day of the event, doors open at 10:00 a.m.