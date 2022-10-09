4th annual Coulee Region Hunger Walk battles insecurity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As 1 in 4 Americans face food insecurity, one event Sunday at Myrick Park looked to tackle that issue here at home.
The 4th annual Coulee Region Hunger Walk saw many runners raise thousands that will be donated to area food pantries. In years past, as much as $19,000 was raised and 150 people participated in the actual walking.
Event organizers say that feeding children fuels their minds as much as the rest of their bodies.
"When people are hungry, when kids are hungry, they just really can't learn," Jerry Berns said. "If you're food insecure, that changes your life a whole lot. Those of us that never need to worry about hunger need to walk in somebody else's shoes once in a while. Just to know other people are really hungry."
More than 20 organizations pledged to contribute to the event this year.