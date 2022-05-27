4th Street fire benefit big success

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The final numbers came in for last weekend's 4th Street fire benefit hosted by Popcorn Tavern. A total of $10,212 was raised through free food, beverages, music and a silent auction.
"You know, it's really amazing to see what happens when you take the time," said Steve Keating of Popcorn Tavern. "You hope, you do everything you can to get the word out and you hope everyone shows up."
Keating cited the how local small businesses did a fantastic job of coming together to help make it all possible. The Popcorn Tavern facebook page did post a list of all the contributing businesses.