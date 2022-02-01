 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$500 scholarship offered in Black History Month essay contest

  • 0
Black History Month 2022 essay contest

Courtesy: Hope Restores

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hope Restores wants middle and high school students to reflect on the meaning of Black History Month with an essay contest.

The nonprofit asks students to write, in 1,000 or fewer words, about a black individual who has inspired them in exchange for a chance to win a $500 college scholarship.

The contest is open to students in grades 6-12 until midnight on Feb. 20.

Those interested can receive further guidelines by sending an email to lacrosseblackhistorymonth@gmail.com. Anyone with questions can call Hope Restores at (608) 881-6418.

Tags

Recommended for you