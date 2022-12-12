$500K cash bond set for man charged in La Crosse homicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man wanted for a fatal northside shooting in January makes his first appearance in court after he's returned to La Crosse from Arizona where he was arrested.
Nelson D. Brown, 26, remained silent during the ten minute hearing on Monday afternoon before Judge Gloria Doyle.
Brown faces four counts, the most serious of which is 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting of Ernest Knox on January 8.
The criminal complaint said that Knox was shot by Brown after an incident at an apartment on the 700 block of Rose St. Knox was attempting to calm the situation down when he was fatally shot.
Brown and another man, Karvel Freeman, fled the area after the shooting.
Freeman was arrested in Tennessee in March.
Brown was apprehended in Mesa, Arizona on November 25. Following an extradition request, he was brought back to La Crosse on December 9.
During Monday's hearing, prosecutors asked for a $500,000 cash bond for Brown given the seriousness of the charges and that he fled to Arizona after the shooting. He also has cases out of Rock County in Wisconsin as well as in the Rockford, Illinois area according to prosecutors.
Based on those facts, Judge Doyle granted the request for the $500,000 bond for Brown.
His next court appearance is scheduled for December 28.