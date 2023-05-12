503 Kwik Trips in 11 days

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Whit Meza is seven days into her motorbike trip to visit to all 503 Kwik Trip stores in Wisconsin in just 11 days.
Friday she stooped at company headquarters in La Crosse.
She's aiming to average 77 stores a day over the course of the trip.
She's been getting all her meals, drinks and snacks from Kwik Trip.
She is also documenting her journey by taking pictures of her receipts and mileage and posting them to her Instagram page.
She's seven days into her 11 day journey.
She has most of the southern half of the state completed, heading up north for the final stretch.
Follow along by following @whitmeza on Instagram.