$50K Powerball ticket purchased in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (WXOW) - It wasn't the big $754 million jackpot but someone who bought a lottery ticket in St. Charles for Monday's drawing is $50,000 richer.
Minnesota Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at the Whitewater Travel Plaza for the Feb. 6 drawing.
The winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball was 7.
The winner can claim the prize by mail or at any Minnesota Lottery office lottery officals said in a news release.
According to the statement, unless the winner chooses to go public, their name and city won't be released. Lottery officals said that the information on the identities of winners of prizes over $10,000 is private.
The Minnesota Lottery has more information on its website about claiming a prize.
One ticket in Washington was the winner of the $754.6 million jackpot.