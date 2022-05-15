54th Annual Syttende Mai returns to Westby

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - The town of Westby saw a favorite event return with the 54th annual Syttende Mai, featuring plenty of food, games and a parade to celebrate the community's Norwegian heritage.
People of Westby came in droves wearing traditional dresses of Norway, known as bunad. Ashley Dahlen was one of the women to don the attire and feels the town benefits greatly from the event after a two-year hiatus.
“I think it’s super important to the town and the community in general for people to just have a reason to get together again," Dahlen said. "It brings a lot of people into town and there’s lots of great shops here in town. I think it helps out our businesses as well. I think Westby’s very rooted in its Norwegian heritage. This is what it’s all about. Over the years, I think that’s the one tradition that has held on. A great reason to celebrate their heritage.”
Jerry Ballard of the Westby Area Historical Society says that despite a lower turnout than normal, it's a great way for the town to come together after a long wait.
"It was a little less than it was in year's past," Ballard said. "People are a little slow to coming back out in the open. It helps the area a lot. All the businesses have people coming in them. It's a really good event."
During the parade on Sunday, members of the Westby and Viroqua schools' marching bands performed. Multiple members of local royalty also waved to the residents, bringing smiles along the way.