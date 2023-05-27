66 students graduate from Aquinas High School

The Aquinas class of 2023 graduated Saturday afternoon with a total of 66 students receiving their diplomas.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Aquinas class of 2023 graduated Saturday afternoon with a total of 66 students receiving their diplomas.
Aquinas Principal Andrew Bradley said he hopes the students carry what they have learned during their time at the school for the rest of their lives, adding that the class has unlimited potential
"This class is a great example of excelling in every area they touch, from being great students to being great athletes to being wonderful in serving their community and helping others," Bradley said.
A final word of advice Bradley gave the graduates was to pray for God's calling in life and follow it.
