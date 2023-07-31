74-year-old former Tomah teacher convicted of 25 sex crimes against student

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A 74-year-old former teacher at a private school in Tomah is convicted of sexually assaulting a student.
There were 25 felony counts brought against Anne N. Nelson-Koch related to the repeated sexual assaults of a 14-year-old male student.
The incidents happened during the course of the 2016-17 school year according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger.
Monroe County District Attorney Sarah M. Skiles cited the victim's strength in testifying in the case. “The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man. He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth,” she said in a statement.
After a three-day trial, the jury came back after approximately five hours of deliberations in the case.
Judge Richard Radcliffe revoked Nelson-Koch's bond and remanded her to custody pending sentencing. The district attorney's office said that Nelson-Koch was released with GPS monitoring pending sentencing on October 27.
The charges carry over 600 years of prison time.