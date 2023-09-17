75th La Crescent Applefest concludes

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) – The 75th annual La Crescent Apple festival concluded Sunday.
The Apple King Parade stepped off at 1:00 p.m. and saw a great turn out with many entries.
People lined the streets with excitement with one of those being Diane Diestler.
Diestler stated the parade is all about family for her.
"Since our kids were little we have attended,” she said. “Yes, we came to visit family and we'd always come to the parade. I love spending time with family and the parade is great."
Applefest activities were held at Abnet Field.
Have a story idea? Let us know here
Watch more on WXOW wherever you are
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.
Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.
Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store.
Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store.
Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available.