LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- More than 150 students participated in the 7th annual Interprofessional Model of Patient Care Training (IMPACT) Thursday night, to further prepare for their future.
Students specialized in a variety of disciplines including physician assistants, dietetics, occupational therapy, nursing and social work.
Working in a clinical setting, the students from both UW-La Crosse and Viterbo University were provided with a patient scenario and worked together to discover the problem while finding a solution.
"They review the scenario and they are also given what reflects a chart review in a medical setting," UW-La Crosse Clinical Assistant Professor Brandon McCauley said. "Then they come up with a plan collaboratively of how they're going to then interact with this patient to gain the information they need and to make recommendations to ultimately facilitate the best possible outcomes for that individual."
One of the most important lessons these students can learn is how to work with those in different disciplines.
"It's really cool to see the different disciplines and how they dive deeper into those topics and they have resources and knowledge that we just don't have time to get into," UW-La Crosse Physician Assistant Student Anna Navratil said. "So it's really cool to see how we are all coming together for the common goal of helping this patient and we all bring different things to the table which is really awesome."
A skill that McCauley said is crucial within the industry.
"If we can get this experience earlier before they're actually entering the profession, I think that that is extremely important," McCauley said. "Again, the idea is that they're now prepared to collaborate with other professionals to provide wholistic care to the patients which then leads to the greatest health outcomes."
The hope is that IMPACT will grow to include more specialties and maybe bring telehealth into the training.