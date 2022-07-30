88th Readiness Division receives new Commanding General

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW)- The United States Army celebrated the change in command for the 88th Readiness Division Saturday morning at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Fort McCoy.
The 88th Readiness Division covers a 19 state region providing personal support, maintenance and infrastructure to about 50,000 soldiers and more than 500 facilities.
Roughly every two years a new commander is selected for the position. During Saturday's ceremony, an exchanging of colors was presented to formally transfer power to the new Commanding General Matt Baker.
"I'm really honored and humbled to take this and its not taken lightly," Baker said. "There's going to be a lot of hard work, a learning curve and a lot of passion to make the 88th successful, and to continue to promote the legacy of the 88th."
Former Commanding General Darrell Guthrie said that Baker's background made him an exceptional choice for the role.
"He's different from me because he is actually an engineer and so much of what the 88th does involves engineering," Guthrie said. "He comes with some qualities and a background that's going to allow him to excel and move the division forward "
Guthrie has been serving in uniform for almost 40 years.