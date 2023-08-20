 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 110 during the afternoons of Tuesday through Thursday.
These values could be locally higher at times.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest confidence in extreme heat and
humidity is on Tuesday and Wednesday. A front moving through
during the day on Thursday which could result in slightly
lower afternoon heat indices.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

8th annual Day at the Lake

  • Updated
  • 0
Sara Hougom Day at the Lake Banner

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Sunday marked the 8th Annual Day At The Lake in West Salem.

The event is the heart of the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation.

group pic day at the lake

Day at the Lake is all about connections between public safety agencies and children. Children from the Boys and Girls Club, Big Brother Big Sisters and other groups attended with the opportunity to look inside all sorts of public safety vehicles and watch Gundersen’s Med Link Helicopter land.

Fire Engine

“I worked with the boys and girls club, and a lot of police agencies to come up with day at the lake,” Host of Day at the Lake Sherry Hougom said.

The event, held in remembrance of Sherry’s daughter Sara, is put on with assistance from her son Tim.

“We’re here to promote my sisters legacy and what she has meant to us and try to make an impact on the community in a positive way,” he said.

The event would probably see around 100 children over the three hours according to Hougom. She also said that each year there is something new for families that attend Day at the Lake.

“Every year I like to add something new and exciting for the kiddos,” she said. “Three years ago we added our scavenger hunt which has been a huge success.”

The new attraction this year was a rock climbing wall with the national guard.

What began as a small event with officers fishing with children and has grown into a well attended annual event at Swarthout Park in West Salem.

Sara Rose Hougom Foundation holds other events too. Those events can be found on the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation Facebook page.

