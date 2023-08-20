WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Sunday marked the 8th Annual Day At The Lake in West Salem.
The event is the heart of the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation.
Day at the Lake is all about connections between public safety agencies and children. Children from the Boys and Girls Club, Big Brother Big Sisters and other groups attended with the opportunity to look inside all sorts of public safety vehicles and watch Gundersen’s Med Link Helicopter land.
“I worked with the boys and girls club, and a lot of police agencies to come up with day at the lake,” Host of Day at the Lake Sherry Hougom said.
The event, held in remembrance of Sherry’s daughter Sara, is put on with assistance from her son Tim.
“We’re here to promote my sisters legacy and what she has meant to us and try to make an impact on the community in a positive way,” he said.
The event would probably see around 100 children over the three hours according to Hougom. She also said that each year there is something new for families that attend Day at the Lake.
“Every year I like to add something new and exciting for the kiddos,” she said. “Three years ago we added our scavenger hunt which has been a huge success.”
The new attraction this year was a rock climbing wall with the national guard.
What began as a small event with officers fishing with children and has grown into a well attended annual event at Swarthout Park in West Salem.
Sara Rose Hougom Foundation holds other events too. Those events can be found on the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation Facebook page.