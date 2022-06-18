A big finish for the final Ky's run in Chaseburg

Chaseburg, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Ky's 3.1 run/walk took place Saturday morning in Chaseburg, as it has done so over the past 10 years. The event honored Kylie Von Ruden, the Westby high school student who died in a car accident in 2012, the summer before beginning her senior year. Those who knew her said she could light up a room just by entering it.
"Her laughter, her smile," said Rachel Maxwell, a classmate of Kylie. "Seeing everyone today on the course, just smiling and happy, I'm glad to be down here...such a tragic event has been turned into such a positive experience."
Over the past decade the Ky Run has raised scholarship money for over 200 local high school students. Today's event coincided with the Centennial of Chaseburg. The town of around 289 hosted over 500 participants running/walking the challenging course.