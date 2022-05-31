A collaborative effort is taken to help combat firefighter shortages

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Local fire departments are experiencing a shortage of volunteer and full time firefighters. In an effort to combat the shortage, the Department of Safety and Professional Services awarded Western Technical College $22,593 at the Onalaska Fire Department in an effort to spark high school students' interest in becoming a fire fighter.
President of WTC, Roger Stanford, said he wanted to give students a more in depth look at what goes in to being a firefighter.
"How do we get to the younger people? What types of experiences can we give them? You can do tours and they do tours here and that is all really good exposure, but what about actually giving them experience in firefighter training?" Stanford said.
The Fire Program was created last year and had seven individuals graduate.
Chief of the Onalaska Fire Department, Troy Gudie, said this grant is necessary to keep the program alive.
"They went through Firefighter I and HAZMAT ops their first semester, their second semester they went through medical emergency responder," Gudie continued. "Which will bridge into EMT and then they can go get their EMT and start serving in emergency services."
Gudie said he saw great success with the programs first year.
Once the program is completed, students can expect to have twenty of the total 60 credits needed to help them towards becoming a full time firefighter.
Stanford said if students do not want to pursue a full time career as a firefighter, they can still use the credits earned to serve as a volunteer firefighter.