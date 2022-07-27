A day in the life of a La Crosse police officer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Given that a lot of what a police officer does on the job goes unnoticed, News 19 was given access to ride along with La Crosse patrolman Arick Siegmann during his shift on Wednesday.
Working during the mornings and taking calls mostly on the north side of town, Siegmann joined the department more than three years ago. His responsibilities often require working with multiple first responders.
“Patrol is normally the first primary officer that responds to any sort of call for service that we may have," Siegmann said. "Your normal petty crimes. Your thefts. Your retail thefts. Medical calls as well to assist the fire department and Tri State Ambulance.”
A lot of professions require specialized education or training and police officers are no exception. However, becoming an established member of the area is something Siegmann says can only be gained through experience.
“You can’t necessarily train for that in a classroom setting. Members of the community who have multiple contacts with us, I’ve gotten to know them not only on a professional but also a personal basis. That’s something you can’t train for. That’s something you pick up while you’re here on the job.”
While News 19 was out with Siegmann, he responded to an emergent call. Very few details or specifics were given by the dispatchers. It turned out to be an altercation between two people who had both left the scene before Siegmann arrived.
Siegmann adds that his motivating force to being a police officer is being able to get out and help people within the La Crosse community.
“You show up to work every day and you get to serve the people in your community that you share the community with," Siegmann said. "You use it’s resources with. I really just wanted to interact with people and be social. Hats off to the people who sit behind a desk all day for their job and they enjoy it, but I just could not do that. That’s not me.”
Siegmann says the biggest difference with the morning shift is seeing the thousands who commute to La Crosse from out of town every day for work, adding to the already busy rush hours. He also serves on the department's recruitment team with the goal of attracting new officers to the workforce.